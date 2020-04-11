ValuEngine Lowers First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of FBNC stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.01. 132,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Bancorp has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $41.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $69.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

In other First Bancorp news, CFO Eric P. Credle bought 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Also, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor bought 4,176 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $99,931.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,477.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,496 shares of company stock worth $160,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 105,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,096,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,762,000 after purchasing an additional 138,479 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

