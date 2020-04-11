ValuEngine Lowers Euronav (NYSE:EURN) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EURN. DNB Markets downgraded Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE EURN traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,048,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,999. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Euronav had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EURN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $94,043,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $51,800,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Euronav by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 3,552,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,811 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 260.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926,539 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,104,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,960 shares during the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

