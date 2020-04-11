ValuEngine Lowers Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

EME has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Emcor Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Emcor Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Emcor Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.50.

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.35. 378,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,619. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.15. Emcor Group has a 1 year low of $41.85 and a 1 year high of $93.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.57 and a 200 day moving average of $82.05.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emcor Group will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

In other Emcor Group news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 1,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EME. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,673,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,948,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emcor Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after purchasing an additional 122,222 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,776,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

