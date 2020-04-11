ValuEngine Lowers Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bel Fuse from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

BELFA traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.72. 2,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $106.99 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.27.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Bel Fuse had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $115.13 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

In related news, CEO Daniel Bernstein acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $35,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $99,057. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Bel Fuse worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

