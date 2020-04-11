Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. 241,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,020. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $580.87 million, a PE ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Bannon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 146,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. 61.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

