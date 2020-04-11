United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $121.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $141.00 to $121.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.65.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.69. 5,588,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,848,721. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.95. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,387,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 81.0% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

