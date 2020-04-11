United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €36.78 ($42.77).

UTDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get United Internet alerts:

Shares of United Internet stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Monday, reaching €28.55 ($33.20). 434,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Internet has a 1-year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 1-year high of €37.25 ($43.31). The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €26.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.77.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.