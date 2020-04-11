Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $169.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $215.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Union Pacific from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.59.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.73. 4,535,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,691. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.76. The firm has a market cap of $101.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $15,388,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

