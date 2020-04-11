Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $140.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $200.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus upped their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.59.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $148.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,535,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,242,691. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.76. The firm has a market cap of $101.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

