Unilever (NYSE:UL) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UL. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold.

UL traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.73. 1,232,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.35. Unilever has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

