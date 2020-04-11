UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniFirst Corporation has become an industry leader and remains one of the fastest growing companies in the Uniform and Textile Services business. Its business is the rental Lease and Sale of work clothing, uniforms, protective apparel, careerwear, and facility service products to businesses in virtually all industrial categories. The major portion of the Company’s business is Uniform Rental Service Programs, wherein it provides customers with all necessary products plus weekly cleaning, maintenance, and any needed replacements of work clothing. The Company became the first private industrial launderer to be granted a government license to process nuclear-contaminated garments. The Company has developed a separate division, UniTech Services Group, which now includes specialized plants throughout the United States and in Europe. UniFirst is a national leader in cleaning and decontaminating the garments worn by workers who maintain and refuel nuclear power and nuclear processing equipment. “

Get UniFirst alerts:

UNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UniFirst from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of UNF stock traded up $5.58 on Wednesday, hitting $167.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.48 and its 200-day moving average is $194.17. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total value of $74,759.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,898.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $150,937.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,812 shares of company stock valued at $995,958 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in UniFirst by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in UniFirst by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.