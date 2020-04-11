UBS Group Trims Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Target Price to $480.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $566.00 to $480.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $576.17.

SHW traded up $3.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $492.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $599.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $552.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

