UBS Group Trims Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Target Price to $130.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital raised Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.48.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.31. 6,543,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,318,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.32 and its 200-day moving average is $111.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

