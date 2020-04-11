UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UBS. Morgan Stanley lowered UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of UBS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,482,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,017,082. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. UBS Group has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.20%. Analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $2,150,794.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 765,316 shares of company stock worth $6,495,034. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,817,961,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,748,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,299,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,045,000 after buying an additional 3,221,093 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,329,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,728,000 after buying an additional 168,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,961,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,891,000 after buying an additional 1,606,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

