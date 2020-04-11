UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on UBS. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 6th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of UBS Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of UBS stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. 4,482,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,017,082. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $2,150,794.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 765,316 shares of company stock worth $6,495,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 600,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 170,502 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $804,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,310,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 745,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

