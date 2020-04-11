UBS Group Cuts Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $118.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $131.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.85. 3,557,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,862,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.09.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,044.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after purchasing an additional 103,719 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Management by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,730,000 after acquiring an additional 915,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,456,000 after acquiring an additional 147,772 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,495,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,231,000 after acquiring an additional 118,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $539,770,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.