UBS Group Cuts Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $146.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $156.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WCN. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waste Connections from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.20.

WCN stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,015. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.55 and a 200-day moving average of $91.93. Waste Connections has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $105.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Waste Connections by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,257,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,244,000 after purchasing an additional 210,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $474,668,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 27,779 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,774,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,715,000 after acquiring an additional 240,061 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,067,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,045,000 after acquiring an additional 207,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

