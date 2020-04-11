UBS Group Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €62.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €78.00 ($90.70) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.45 ($114.48).

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of CON stock opened at €73.04 ($84.93) on Wednesday. Continental has a 1 year low of €51.45 ($59.83) and a 1 year high of €157.40 ($183.02). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €78.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.