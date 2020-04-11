U Network (UUU) Price Hits $0.0007

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. U Network has a total market cap of $4.86 million and approximately $258,579.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, U Network has traded down 1% against the dollar. One U Network token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, DEx.top, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ . The official website for U Network is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, HADAX, Bibox, HitBTC, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

