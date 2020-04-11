Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) to report sales of $133.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $134.70 million and the lowest is $133.20 million. Twin River Worldwide reported sales of $120.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin River Worldwide will report full year sales of $611.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $614.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $655.20 million, with estimates ranging from $641.70 million to $668.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Twin River Worldwide.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $130.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.45 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRWH. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Twin River Worldwide from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin River Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Twin River Worldwide by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Twin River Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Twin River Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRWH traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,976. Twin River Worldwide has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $420.97 million and a PE ratio of 7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Twin River Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

