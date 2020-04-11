TUI (LON:TUI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $479.27

TUI AG (LON:TUI) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $479.27 and traded as low as $390.60. TUI shares last traded at $398.80, with a volume of 2,712,929 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of TUI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TUI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,016.43 ($13.37).

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 470.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 836.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.75.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

