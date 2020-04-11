TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.55

Shares of TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.55 and traded as low as $2.80. TSR shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 1,367 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut TSR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get TSR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. TSR had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter.

About TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.