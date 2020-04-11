TrustVerse Reaches Market Cap of $3.05 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One TrustVerse token can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $120,718.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00053259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000732 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.06 or 0.04584102 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00066767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036900 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009687 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003427 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.