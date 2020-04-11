Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Trustmark alerts:

TRMK stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 333.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Trustmark by 331.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.