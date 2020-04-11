Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Tronox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tronox has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:TROX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,362,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,561. Tronox has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $757.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 3.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tronox will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

In other Tronox news, Director Ilan Kaufthal bought 30,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 205,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,386.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Kam Lawrence acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

