Trollcoin (TROLL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.00

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. Trollcoin has a market cap of $162,163.05 and approximately $5.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033473 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00059570 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,870.84 or 1.00460962 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00070729 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000686 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000090 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

