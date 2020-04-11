Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BBOX. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 144.67 ($1.90).

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 125 ($1.64) on Wednesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 162.60 ($2.14). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 119.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 139.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 9.19.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 6.64 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) by GBX (0.26) ($0.00). As a group, research analysts forecast that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 746.0000164 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.51%.

In other news, insider Karen Whitworth bought 16,000 shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £19,360 ($25,466.98).

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

