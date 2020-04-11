Traders Purchase Large Volume of Nutrien Put Options (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,759 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 639% compared to the average daily volume of 238 put options.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTR. Cleveland Research cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.21. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $55.34.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

