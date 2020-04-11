Totally (LON:TLY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.00

Totally Plc (LON:TLY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and traded as high as $12.00. Totally shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 517,863 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.49. The company has a market cap of $21.41 million and a P/E ratio of -3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Totally Company Profile (LON:TLY)

Totally plc, through its subsidiaries, provides out-of-hospital healthcare services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of treatments and advice for musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as physiotherapy and podiatry to NHS patients; occupational health and ergonomic services to corporate clients, including display screen equipment assessments; post-injury returns to work suitability assessments; podiatry treatment; and sports massage services.

