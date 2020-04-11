Thore Cash (TCH) Price Up 15.3% Over Last Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $33,920.10 and approximately $34,057.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00619490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014887 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008317 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

