THORChain Price Tops $0.0816 (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 11th. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0816 or 0.00001193 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. THORChain has a total market cap of $12.35 million and $521,338.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,432,087 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

