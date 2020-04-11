THEKEY Price Tops $0.0002 (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $3,327.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000096 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. It was first traded on October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,116,820,855 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Bit-Z, Coinrail, Switcheo Network, Kucoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

