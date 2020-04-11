The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCKT. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of The Hackett Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Hackett Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $412.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

