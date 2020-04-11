Tern (LON:TERN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.23

Tern PLC (LON:TERN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and traded as high as $7.00. Tern shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 5,195,624 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 million and a PE ratio of -22.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.56.

About Tern (LON:TERN)

Tern Plc invests in the private software companies. It primarily acquires or invests in companies operating in the Internet of Things and cloud spaces. The company was formerly known as Silvermere Energy plc and changed its name to Tern Plc in August 2013. Tern Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

