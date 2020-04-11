Telit Communications (LON:TCM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $148.39

Telit Communications Plc (LON:TCM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $148.39 and traded as low as $107.00. Telit Communications shares last traded at $111.00, with a volume of 350,705 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Telit Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Telit Communications alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $147.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 110.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 148.12.

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Services and IoT Products. The company develops, markets, and sells cellular, global navigation satellite systems, short range wireless modules, mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platforms to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Telit Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telit Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.