TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TEGNA benefits from a stable subscriber base and higher rates. The company’s acquisitions of local TV stations that comprise the Big Four affiliates are expected to aid the top line and improve cash flow visibility in 2020 and beyond. Moreover, renewal of its station affiliation agreements with Fox for six markets including three stations acquired from Nexstar Media is a positive. The company signed a strategic partnership with Gray Television wherein the latter will acquire a minority stake in Premion, TEGNA’s leading OTT advertising business. However, increasing programming fees are expected to drag margins down in the near term. Further, weakness in the overall advertising market due to the coronavirus outbreak is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGNA. Benchmark boosted their price objective on TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra boosted their price target on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine cut TEGNA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on TEGNA from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.96. 4,845,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,625,392. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TEGNA will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

