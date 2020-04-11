Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.05

Teck Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:TCKRF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.05 and traded as low as $10.69. Teck Resources shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 210 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02.

About Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.