TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Citigroup

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CGBD. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded TCG BDC from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded TCG BDC from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on TCG BDC from $14.00 to $9.25 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.56.

NASDAQ CGBD traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,115. TCG BDC has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The firm has a market cap of $352.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.74.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $53.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.99%. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 82.68%.

In other TCG BDC news, CEO Linda Pace bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,320.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 17,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $83,014.40. Insiders have acquired 63,109 shares of company stock worth $557,612 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 468.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 77,699 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TCG BDC by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 75,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

