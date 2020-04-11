Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.27.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TRP shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRP opened at $47.40 on Monday. Tc Pipelines has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.92. The company has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.612 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

