Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TMHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

TMHC stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. 3,255,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,875,586. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $86,298.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

See Also: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.