Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRGP. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.77.

Targa Resources stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,641,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271,222. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.77. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,146,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,823,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,781,000 after purchasing an additional 353,704 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $8,552,000. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $7,145,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

