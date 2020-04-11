Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Price Target Cut to $4.50 by Analysts at Citigroup

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $13.50 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $9.20.

SKT stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,282,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015,443. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $598.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.55.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.56%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $73,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,663.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,492,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,589,000 after buying an additional 8,048,970 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,786,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 832,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after buying an additional 453,900 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 612,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 353,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,305,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,961,000 after purchasing an additional 254,802 shares during the period.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

