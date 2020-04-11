Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is a limited partnership company. The company is engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas, the transportation of crude oil and the provision of water business services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry through its subsidiary. Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is based in LEAWOOD, United States. “

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Shares of TGE stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $18.54. 7,453,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,983,592. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.90. Tallgrass Energy has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 11.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGE. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 362.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,314,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,081,000 after buying an additional 1,030,221 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $2,013,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the third quarter valued at $276,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tallgrass Energy (TGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.