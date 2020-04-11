Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.60 ($49.53).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLX shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Talanx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Warburg Research set a €46.60 ($54.19) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

ETR:TLX traded up €1.60 ($1.86) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €32.72 ($38.05). 141,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.23. Talanx has a 1 year low of €21.42 ($24.91) and a 1 year high of €48.38 ($56.26). The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion and a PE ratio of 8.96.

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

