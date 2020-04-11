Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.33. 12,273,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,763,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $260.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day moving average of $53.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

