Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €88.25 ($102.62).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

SY1 traded down €1.06 ($1.23) during trading on Monday, hitting €88.14 ($102.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,117 shares. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($85.44). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €86.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €88.93.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

