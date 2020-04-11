SVB Leerink Cuts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $93.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.31.

ABT stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,465,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,728,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $149.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

