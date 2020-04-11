Susquehanna Bancshares Cuts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $72.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised CSX from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised CSX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.22.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,150,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,264,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.16. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 126.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth approximately $19,049,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 8.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 405.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 85,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.