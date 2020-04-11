SunTrust Banks Trims First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Target Price to $52.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price target decreased by SunTrust Banks from $75.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FAF. Compass Point upgraded shares of First American Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.54. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 72,655 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 652,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,072,000 after purchasing an additional 481,818 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in First American Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.