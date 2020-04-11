SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report released on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.15 million. Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

CADE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $13.25 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.

NYSE:CADE opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $750.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22.

In other news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 59,447 shares of company stock worth $782,861 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,282,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,649,000 after purchasing an additional 328,146 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,075,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,621,000 after purchasing an additional 334,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 72,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

